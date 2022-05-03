HP-PERC to hold biggest job fair on May 6 in Himachal

shimla: In one of its biggest initiatives Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission (HP-PERC) has rolled-out a mega placement drive involving, not alone private universities but also 50 companies, based in Himachal Pradesh and also outside.



Atleast 35-plus recruiters, 16 private universities and 1,000 job offers for graduates, IT and management professionals, bio-technologists, law graduates, diploma holders and BDS degree holders—all under one roof on May 6.

"This is our second joint placement drive, after one done at Jaypee University of Information Technology in November 2021, during the Covid time.We have confirmations from 50 companies, which are from the engineering side, pharmaceutical, textile, banking institutions, cement companies, manufacturing field, nursing, IT and HR, start-ups like 31 – parallel, insurance sector and food proces8sing," said Major General (Rtd) Atul Kaushik, Chairman of the HP-PERC.

The Commission has chosen Bahara University, located at Waknaghat on Shimla-Parwanoo National Highway for the event for which the commission has invited Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Minister for Industries Bikram Singh Thakur, Education minister Govind Thakur and health minister Dr Rajiv Saizal will also be attending the event.

Major General Kaushik said two years of Covid pandemic has caused a bigest blow to job sector and a lot of educated youths, including highly skilled professionals were not getting openings.

"We, at the commission, conducted a brainstorming session with the managements of the functional private universities and roped in potential recruiters,

also involving the state government and its departments," he explained to the Millennium Post.