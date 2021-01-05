HP lifts night curfew in four districts

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday decided to lift the night curfew imposed in four districts of the State viz. Shimla, Kangra, Mandi and Kullu and to restore the usual six-day week schedule in government offices in the state.



It also decided to allow coaching classes in the State with 50 percent capacity. The State Education Department would issue SOP in this regard.

The move comes in the wake of notable improvement in the Covid-19 cases in the state and significant reduction in the number of patients coming to hospitals, which has come down almost to 100–mark on a daily basis.

The number of deaths during the last one week has also come down to two or three against 20 to 21 last month.

Till 5 PM on Tuesday, only 13 new cases were reported while the number of persons cured in the past 24 hours were 188. The number of active cases in the state has also come down to 1468 against 7000 in November 2020. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presided over the cabinet meeting. In view of the panchayat polls, the cabinet relaxed the condition of allowing not more than 50 persons in an indoor meeting, so that the Commission could undertake its election related training programme effectively.

In wake of the Covid-19 scenario in the state, the cabinet decided that the makeshift hospitals at IGMC Shimla, Nalagarh and Dr. Rajindra PrasadMedical College Tanda would be made functional by outsourcing of Ward Sisters, Staff Nurses, DEOs and Class-IV for the time being, whereas Medical Officers would be arranged through fresh/direct walk-in-interviews and the proposal of HLL would be kept in abeyance depending upon the future Covid scenario.

Meanwhile, the cabinet advised the department of Health and department of animal husbandry to ensure adequate availability of medicines specific to the avian flu and PPE kits for staff.