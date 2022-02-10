HP lifts night curfew as Covid-19 cases decline

Shimla: With overall decline in the Covid-19 cases during past one week, Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to the night curfew.



An official spokesperson confirmed that the night curfew in Himachal Pradesh was being lifted by the government as data on active Covid-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh has decreased to 4,812 from 9,672 between February 1 and February 8. The decision to lift the night curfew was taken during the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here.

Chief Minister later told media persons that situation has shown a significant improvement yet the government will continue to ask the citizens and tourists to follow Covid appropriate behaviour as the pandemic has not been fully tackled.

During the peak of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Himachal Pradesh government imposed the night curfew on January 5 from 10 pm to 5 am and revised it on January 31 from 10 pm to 6 am to stop the spread of the virus in the state.

Meanwhile, data released by the health department revealed that number of positive cases in the state took a big jump from 12 to 762 between December 12, 2021 and February 8, 2022.

In a span of 45 days, the state witnessed a total number of 49,456 positive cases of COVID viral disease. The reason for such high positivity in the state was the highly infectious nature of the new variant of concern of COVID virus.

During this duration, the total number of deaths reported due to COVID across the state was 186. Of the total 186 deaths that occurred during a span of 45 days, 67 COVID positive persons who died were not vaccinated with any dose of COVID vaccine. Of the total 186 deaths, 130 were males and 56 were females.

In all, Himachal Pradesh has reported 4,043 deaths during the Covid-19 crisis. It had biggest impact on the tourism industry in the state besides trade and transport sector.