HP invites US companies for investment

Shimla: Reaffirming Indian government's commitment for better bilateral ties with the US, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday offered to extend all-out help to foreign companies for investment in the pharmaceutical sector in the wake of the state strongly pitching itself for Rs 10,000 crore bulk drug park.



In his meeting with US Ambassador in India Kenneth I Juster, who was in Shimla, Thakur said Himachal Pradesh has emerged a strong contender for setting up of 'Bulk Drug and Medical Device Park' in the state.

"Several American companies are already engaged in production of formulation drugs in the state," he informed as he urged the US Ambassador to motivate Bulk Drug and Medical Device Companies of the United States to invest in the state," said Thakur

He said the state was also emerging as an 'Industrial Hub' of the Country and US companies can play a major role by investing in electrical and power equipment to make Himachal Pradesh a pioneer State in this sector.

The Chief Minister informed that Himachal Pradesh was bestowed with immense natural beauty and grandeur thereby providing ample opportunities to the entrepreneurs to invest in various sectors in the State.

The topography of Himachal Pradesh was quite similar to Colorado and California State of USA and these offered immense opportunity in mutual cooperation in the field of tourism.

The US Companies can invest in ski resort, ski lifts, development of ski slopes in Chanshal valley of Shimla district, development of international water sports activities in Pong Dam reservoir in Kangra district and development of theme Park in Jhatingri and ropeway upto Shikari Mata in district Mandi.

There is also an immense potential in the horticulture and allied sectors. Investments can be explored in the sectors such as establishing cold storage, CA stores, pack houses, processing units etc.

US Ambassador said that India and the US shared strong cultural and trade relations for decades together. He would help in showcasing the huge potential available in Himachal Pradesh for investment.