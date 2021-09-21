HP: Goyal to substitute Modi for Garib Kalyan Yojana interaction

Shimla: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi slated to leave for his upcoming US visit, Union Minister for Consumer Affair and Food Piyush Goyal will substitute him for proposed interaction with beneficiaries of PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana–central government's flagship programme to help 'poorest of poors" during Covid time.



On September 25, the Prime Minister was scheduled to hold an interaction session with beneficiaries in Himachal Pradesh through virtual mode as had already been done for Madhya Pradesh a few months back.

There are a record 29 lakh beneficiaries in Himachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who on Tuesday held virtual meetings with the MLAs and Deputy Commissioners to take stock of the preparations for launch of the third and fourth phases of the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, said Goyal will be reaching Shimla for the programme to be held at hotel Peterhoff.

"Since Prime Minister has some other important engagements, we will like to rope in him for some other programmes and schemes like Himcare or Garhnini Suvidha Yojana (to provide free LPG connections) to women in the rural areas for reducing pressures on the forests/fuel wood and help women in smokefree cooking," he said.

The Chief Minister said the function would be organised at Shimla and all district headquarters, sub-division, block, panchayat and fair price shop level would be connected virtually. Few beneficiaries would also be provided ration bags.

"The MLAs will also participate in the function from one of the places in their respective Assembly constituency. As many as 140 LED screens will be set up at prominent locations across the state to enable people to participate and see the live telecast of the State level function," he said.

Thakur said the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana was a major initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the challenging Covid-19 times to provide food security to the poor, migrant labourers and unemployed. He said Himachal Pradesh has more than 7.18 lakh ration card holders being covered under National Food Security Act (NFSA) covering a population of above 29 lakh, who would be provided free ration bag by the end of October, 2021.

The Chief Minister, in his interaction with the media, said schools will be opened from September 25 onwards and a cabinet meeting has been called on September 24 to take a decision. "We can't keep the students from sitting back at home for a long time. The Covid situation has improved a bit. The parents are also asking for the opening of schools," he said.