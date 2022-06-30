HP govt rolls out 50% concession in bus fare scheme for women

Shimla: With state assembly polls slated this year, Himachal Pradesh government has finally started wooing women -- the state's biggest vote bank.



Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday launched 50 per cent concession in bus fare scheme to women passengers in HRTC buses.

He announced reducing the minimum fare in HRTC buses rom existing Rs. 7 to Rs. 5, filling up of 25 posts of women drivers for 'Ride With Pride' Taxis of HRTC. The Chief Minister also announced filling up of 265 posts of motor mechanics, electricians and other categories in HRTC.

All announcement were made while presiding over the State level function 'Naari Ko Naman' held at Dharamshala in Kangra district. He said it was a historic day for the people of the state as the government has launched 'Naari Ko Naman' scheme to provide 50 percent concession in fare of Himachal Road Transport Corporation buses to women passengers.

This concession on bus fares to women is not a political move, rather it is a small step towards our resolve to strengthen women power, he added. He said that the state government would spend about Rs. 60 crore annually on the scheme since as per an estimate as many as 1.25 lakh women, travel in buses daily.