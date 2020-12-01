HP govt puts off winter Assembly session due to Covid spike

Shimla: Ending suspense, Himachal Pradesh Cabinet in its meeting on Tuesday decided against holding the winter Assembly session at Dharamshala in view of the massive surge in the cases of Coronavirus and a high number of mortalities.



The session was earlier convened from December 7 to December 11, 2020 but following restrictions imposed by the Cabinet on gathering of more than 50 persons at any function viz social, religious, political and official, the move on holding of the session (with 68 MLAs) had come under clouds.

In the Cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, there was a complete consensus on cancelling of the decision as holding of the session could increase chances of Covid spread at Dharamshala, where the MLAs, ministers, officials and media persons will be lodged in the hotels and rest houses.

"Once the session is held, chances of following social distancing are very remote. It's better to avoid the session," a senior BJP MLA suggested.

Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri lashed out at the state government for rollback on the session when all formalities of hosting the session had been done.

"The government itself is responsible for the rise in the case of Covid and deaths. There have been mass political rallies organised by the BJP and no steps were taken to improve conditions in the hospitals where 13 to 14 deaths are happening every day," he alleged .

Meanwhile, the Cabinet decided that all the Ministers, MPs, MLAs would not hold any public functions and hold virtual functions by strictly adhering to the SOPs issued by the government from time to time.

It decided that for all the social gatherings such as marriages, birthday parties, mundans etc permission of local SDM would be mandatory and executive magistrates would be mandatory to enforce effective SOPs. Not more than 50 persons will be allowed to gather.

The Cabinet decided that containment zones would be strictly enforced to break the chain of virus. Random sampling would be done to identify affected persons at an early stage to avoid further transmission.

"It decided that all the Ministers would ensure effective implementation of 'Him Suraksha campaign in their assigned districts. They would also ensure effective steps to contain Covid-19 cases at all levels including reviewing arrangements in medical institutions etc," said a spokesman.

It decided that Mahila Mandals would also be co-opted into Him Suraksha Campaign and anti-Covid-19 campaign. Young volunteers would also be involved in the campaign to carry out the message of safety regarding Covid-19.

The cabinet also decided to create Atal Tunnel Security Unit in the strength of Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti district Police Establishments for security and other matters related to Atal Tunnel Rohtang, which was opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3.

The Cabinet approved the proposal of the DGP Sanjay Kundu to create 64 posts of different categories, 32 each in Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti district. Each Security Unit would be provided two 4x4 wheel drive vehicles and a motorcycle for effective traffic management and security policing.

In order to meet the increasing parking requirement and ensure smooth flow of traffic on all major roads of the towns in Himachal Pradesh, the Cabinet decided to make a provision for open to sky parking in the Himachal Pradesh Town & Country Planning Rules, 2014.