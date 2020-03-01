HP: Fresh snowfall in Kufri, Dalhousie
Shimla: Several high reaches of Himachal Pradesh including tourist hotspots Kufri and Dalhousie received fresh snowfall while other areas were lashed by rain in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological department said on Sunday.
The Shimla meteorological centre issued a fresh 'yellow' weather warning for thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and hailstorm in the mid and low hills for March 5.
The weather office issues colour-coded warnings to alert people ahead of severe or hazardous weather that has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption or danger to life".
Yellow, the least dangerous of all the weather warnings, indicates the possibility of severe weather over the next few days.
Meanwhile, Kufri received 10 cm snowfall, followed by Khadrala (6 cm), Gondla (3 cm) and Dalhousie (2 cm) in the last 24 hours, the centre's director Manmohan Singh said.
Dalhousie experienced 39 mm rain, followed by Nagrota Suriyan (28 mm), Guler (25 mm), Rajgarh (23 mm), Renuka (20 mm), Kangra and Dharamshala (17 mm each), Shimla and Chamba (16 each), Una (13 mm) and Solan (10 mm), he said. Keylong recorded the lowest temperature in the state at minus 5.8 degrees Celsius, whereas the highest temperature was recorded in Nahan at 26 degrees Celsius.
