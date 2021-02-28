HP excels in garlic production to boost farmers income

Shimla: The long shelf-life, unique aroma and taste with high clove oil content have made the Hill Garlic a favourite among the buyers in metropolitan cities in recent years.



And, perhaps only few know that Sirmaur –one of the backward districts in Himachal Pradesh is perfect host to the Hill garlic crop for years now.

Realising the potential in the soil and agro-climatic conditions, Himachal Pradesh government has taken a decision to promote Sirmaur as the country's hub for the production and export of garlic and other spices, said Agriculture minister Virender Kanwar here on Sunday.

"Garlic is sown as sole crops in Sirmaur and supplements the income source for 5,360 small and marginal farmers in the district. It has become a traditional crop for the last 10 years to boost the country's garlic production to meet increasing demand at both domestic and international levels," said Kanwar.

Three blocks of the district –Rajgarh, Pachhad and Sangrah are primary sources of production, besides some other blocks.

Currently, the garlic crop is cultivated in an area of about 3734 hectare in the district and annual production in the district is 57205 MT. People have also started growing garlic in their home gardens for daily use.

Garlic thrives best in well drained soils like sandy loam, silt loam rich in organic matter. It is cultivated in a varying degree of altitude, but the elevation of 1200 metre above Mean Sea Level is found to be more suitable.

There are two popular garlic varieties GHC-1 and Agrifound Parvati varieties, both known for large-sized cloves commercially in the state.

Kanwar informed that local agriculture Mandis at Nahan, Solan and Dadhau are best wholesale selling points for the farmers while traders from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala are also buying the bulk of the garlic crop directly from the farmers.

The total cost incurred for cultivation in garlic is about Rs 2,35 lakh per hectare. The net income is Rs 9,88 lakh per hectare from garlic cultivation in the district.