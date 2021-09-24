HP decides to reopen schools from Sept 27 but with restrictions

Shimla: With Covid situation slightly under control though with minor fluctuations, the Himachal Pradesh government on Friday decided to reopen the schools from September 27 but with restrictions to check all possibilities on the virus spreading among students.



As per decision taken at the cabinet meeting the schools will reopen for Classes 9 to 12 from Monday.

The Cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here.

"Students of Classes 10 and 12 will attend school on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, whereas those of Classes 9 and 11 will come to school on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in a week" said an official notification issued later in the day.

However the online studies and examination for Classes up to 8 will continue, as per earlier schedules.

The notification of the State Disaster Management Authority said "after review of the situation relating to Covid cases in the state, the education department is allowed to open the schools from 9th to 12 classes with effect from 27.09,2021.The department will bring out a SoP to ensure that the classes are staggered in such a manner that there is no congestion and a full safety of the students against Covid 19 is fully ensured".

The government also cautioned that any laxity on the part of the authorities in enforcing the SoP and Covid appropriate behaviour, the guilty will be dealt sternly.

Simultaneously,the Cabinet also decided to create and fill 8,000 posts of multi-task workers in educational institutions as per provisions of the Part Time Multi-Task Workers Policy, 2020.

As per the policy, the multi-task workers will be provided with a consolidated honorarium of ₹ 5,625 per month for 10 months in an academic year.

The government also decided to amend the transfer policy for inter-district transfer of JBT and C and V teachers in the State by reducing the existing tenure from 13 years to five years, including contract period, for transfer to another district and also increase the quota from existing 3 percent to 5 percent.

It also decided to enhance the honorarium of IT teachers outsourced in various educational institutions in the State by Rs 500 per month from 1st April, 2021.

The schools have remained closed ever since the outbreak of the second wave of Covid in March-April 2021 after a brief period when the schools were allowed to be opened. However, noting that the students and staff of any schools were tested positive within a week time after opening of the schools, the government ordered their closure

again.

Last month the state government decided to allow the opening of the colleges with 50 percent strength and this experiment has

worked well.

"We will watch the situation closely for some days. If, the Covid cases show a decline from existing active case of 1766, then a decision will be taken to allow more classes. However, if the number of cases rise, then the government will take a call," said an official of the education department .

Around 3654 persons have died due to Covid 19 in the state. The number of daily cases are still as high as 224 to 240 per day during the past few days.

The state government has completed 100 percent vaccination of the eligible population for one dose while having fixed a target to complete both doses by November 30.