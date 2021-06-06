HP: Daily cases drop to 350, CM prepares for 3rd wave

Shimla: With daily Covid cases dropping significantly in Himachal Pradesh, a relieved Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur flew to Delhi and met Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan to press for the state's demand for oxygen cylinders.



Having started preparing for the third wave, the Chief Minister discussed with the Union minister the measures being taken to enhance bed capacity in the state and set-up dedicated Covid care centres, including some makeshift hospitals for the paediatrics care.

The Chief Minister raised the demand for 1000 D-type oxygen cylinders and admitted to the minister that 500 cylinders have already been provided and rest will be made available soon.

He said that 10 half ton capacity of each cryogenic oxygen tank would be installed in hospitals of the state and 300 oxygen concentrators under the Corporate Social Responsibility funds have also been assured for the state, which will further boost the oxygen capacity of the State. Efforts were also being made to procure B-type oxygen cylinders soon if need arises, he added.

"The Union Minister assured of sanctioning a State of Art Modern hospital at an estimated cost of Rs 60 crore," he said. Thakur said the Union Minister informed about an Ethanol plant of 200 kl capacity with an investment of Rs 200 crore being set up by the Hindustan Petroleum in the State. Ethanol is produced from the grains for mixing the same in petrol and diesel. This will help in reducing pollution due to vehicular emissions in the State.

During his stay, Chief Minister is also expected to meet PM Narendra Modi and brief him about the state's Covid situation and preparations being done for third wave in the state.

Himachal Pradesh reported 18 deaths during the past 24 hours and the number of cases have dropped to 357, which are also less than Saturday's 818 cases. The total number of active cases in the state has come down to 8,361. More than 1450 people also got cured on Sunday.

The state government, however, has decided to continue restrictions till June 14 and all educational institutions will remain closed till the situation improves.