HP: Cops check vehicles at borders to stop entry of tourists with lathis, swords, pistols

Shimla: Half a dozen reported incidents of clashes and attacks with weapons, allegedly by tourists from Punjab and Haryana, have led Himachal Pradesh police to impose a restricted ban on entry of those coming to the state with lethal weapons.



Massive checking of the vehicles have started at the borders –all entry points to Himachal Pradesh and also districts viz Shimla –the state capital and Kullu-Manali following orders passed by Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu.

Long queues of the vehicles can be seen at the entry points waiting for the checking. The police deployments have also been increased to enforce Covid norms, apart from checking of the tourists.

On Sunday, Superintendent of Police Shimla Mohit Chawla was in full action mode supervising the checking of tourists vehicles at Shoghi barrier–an entry point to Shimla while similar checking of the vehicle is also undertaken at Parwanoo, Kullu and entry points at Una and Kangra districts.

Senior district police officers have taken the command at the borders and some tourists' vehicles were also reportedly returned. This in fact has irked the hoteliers who claim that such an action would adversely hit the tourism.

Three days back, four tourists flaunting swears had clashed with locals at Manali and left one person injured.This was after they refused to follow the traffic norms and parked their luxury car in the middle of the market. All four were arrested later.

A week back, two tourists chopped off the finger of a trader at Mandi, later to be arrested in Lahaul Spiti.

Director General of police Sanjay Kundu was quick to direct that tourist vehicles should be checked and searched at the entry/naka points, using due prudence to disarm those who are coming with weapons like lathis, swords, pistols or any other weapon which is prejudicial to the good public order in the state.

He claimed that all anti-social elements are coming to the state in the garb of tourists.They create ruckus in the state and have been bringing weapons to ensure that no such elements enter and travel in their respective jurisdiction with any kind of weapon. Strict action under law will be taken against persons who indulge in such activities.