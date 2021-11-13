HP CM visits ancient Malana village

Shimla: In a rare gesture, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur tracked rough pedestrian path,almost one and half hour, to reach ancient village Malana---also known as world's oldest democracy, to meet families affected by a devastating fire, and also gave them relief to rebuild their houses before they get cut off by the snowfall, and winters.



The fire had rendered almost 36 families fully and partially shelter less on October

28.

The CM announced Rs 1.50 lakh each to 36 affected families under Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojna and handed over sanction letters in this regard to the families. He also announced another Rs 40,000 grant each to the affected families under MNREGA.

The families will be paid by the state government under MNREGA for the work they render in construction of their houses. Thakur also announced Rs 25,000 each to the families whose houses were completely gutted in this fire incident and Rs 10,000 each from his discretionary fund to those families whose houses were partially gutted.

Accompanied by education minister Govind Thakur,who is also MLA from Manali ,former MP Maheshwar Singh ,Banjar MLA Surender Shourie, DC Ashutosh Garg and SP Gurdev Sharma, Chief Minister went around the village where the fire had reduced the houses to ashes and interacted with the affected persons.

Chief Minister was reminded that a similar fire had destroyed the village in 2008 and this was second time they have seen such a horrifying experience, apart from complete loss they have suffered. Most families being poor and living on meagre agriculture incomes have no means to build houses.

The Chief Minister praised the villagers for preserving their culture and traditions but exhorted them to send their children, especially the girls to the schools. Thus he announced plans to upgrade the local high school to a higher secondary level. He also announced the opening of the Health Sub Centre at Malana.

He said that irrigation facilities would also be made available in Jari village under JICA and tapped water would be provided under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The Chief Minister sanctioned Rs 1 crore for construction of alternative road to Malana and directed the PWD authorities to complete the road work within six months to facilitate the people of the area.

"This will not only give a boost to tourism development in the area but also ensure development of the village," he said.