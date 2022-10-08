HP CM reviews preparations in Chamba ahead of PM Modi's visit

New Delhi: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, while presiding over the meeting to review the preparedness for the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chamba slated for October 13, directed the authorities to make adequate and foolproof arrangements to make the visit to the aspirational district of Chamba a historic one.



The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister would be inaugurating the 180 MW Bajoli Hydro Electric Project, lay the foundation stones of 48 MW Chanju-III hydro electric project and 30.5 MW Deothal Chanju Hydro Electric Project and also launch PMGSY-III. He said that the PM would address a public meeting at the famous Chamba Chowgan. He directed the authorities to make adequate arrangements to ensure that the general public does not face any inconvenience and the flow of traffic does not get affected.

He directed the state PWD authorities to ensure proper maintenance of roads leading to Chamba town besides making elaborate arrangements for adequate parking for buses and other vehicles in and around the town. The CM also directed the authorities concerned to ensure uninterrupted water supply in the town and asked them to launch a cleanliness campaign in the town, both before and after the public meeting. He also directed the Municipal Council Chamba authorities to ensure proper cleanliness in and around the town, both before and after the rally. The Chief Minister also visited the Chowgan and inspected the preparedness works.

Later, the Chief Minister had a meeting with the BJP office bearers of Chamba district regarding the proposed visit of the Prime Minister.

Deputy Commissioner Chamba D.C. Rana gave a detailed presentation regarding preparedness for the proposed visit of the PM.

Superintendent of Police Chamba Abhishek Yadav gave a detailed presentation regarding traffic plan during the visit.