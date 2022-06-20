HP: Cable car with 11 onboard gets stuck mid-air in Parwanoo, all rescued

Shimla: Eleven people were stranded for hours after a cable car was stuck mid-air at Parwanoo Timber Trail in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, officials said on Monday.

All of them were rescued after a six-hour-long operation, they said.

Eleven people were stranded mid-air in a cable car at Parwanoo Timber Trail in Solan as rescuers began bringing them to safety one by one, a state disaster management official said.

All 11 tourists were rescued, the officials said, adding the incident was reported around 11 am.

Earlier, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the rescue operation was going on at Parwanoo Timber Trail in Solan. I will also reach the site soon. Teams from NDRF and district administration are at the spot and all the passengers will be rescued, Thakur said in a tweet in Hindi.

One of the rescued persons told the media that all 11 tourists were from Delhi.

According to Solan Superintendent of Police Virendra Sharma, another cable car trolley was deployed to rescue the people.

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team also reached the spot.

Earlier, State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Mokhta said eight people were stuck in the timber trail due to some technical snag in the cable car.