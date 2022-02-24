HP Assembly: Cong walks out during Guv's address on first day

Shimla: The opposition Congress staged a walkout from the Himachal Pradesh Assembly during Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's address on the first day of the Budget Session on Wednesday.



The governor's address listing the achievements of the state government was interrupted by Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihtori. When the governor continued his address, Agnihotri and other Congress legislators staged a walkout from the House.

The lone CPM MLA Rakesh Singha, however, did not walk out.

Talking to the media outside the House, Agnihotri said, "We respect the governor but his address document is a bundle of lies."

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur told media the Congress legislators "failed" to digest the state government achievements during the last few years. That is why they walked out, just to draw the attention of the public and the media, he said, adding the Congress would never come to power in the state and at the Centre.

Adhering to Covid protocols, the Budget Session began in the assembly with the governor's address at 11 am.

In his address, Arlekar said the government made efforts to modernise health infrastructure in the state during the pandemic.