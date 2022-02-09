HP: Ahead of polls, BJP govt set to open green areas for constructions

Shimla: With eye on upcoming Shimla Municipal Corporation elections, the BJP government on Tuesday released a draft Shimla Development plan proposing a series of relaxations in constructions in banned areas of the town, including ecologically fragile green belt.



Minister for Urban Development Suresh Bhardwaj, who is also MLA from Shimla, claimed that till now most of the buildings in Shimla have come-up on the basis of an interim plan, prepared 40 years back ,and thus there was huge demand for framing new bye laws and regulations. "This plan is mandate of the Town and Country Planning Act but it will see the light after seeking public objections and responses on the draft proposals," he said.

As par larger proposal all 17 green belt zones, where the construction had remained banned since 2000 and later also by the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) will be opened to constructions with certain restrictions like permitting just one storey and one habitable attic.

No permission will be given to fell standing trees on the plan but vacant space will be allowed to be utilised. There have been 70 odd such plots where were purchased by some people including businessmen, lawyers, bureaucrats and other civil servants but ban on constructions deprived them utilising the space sandwiched in two or three plots. In the core area, the construction will be allowed upto two floors, parking area and habitable attic. Commercial plots will be permitted up to four floors. The NGT had banned constructions in the core areas of Shimla on the grounds that there was no development plan to regulate such constructions.

The minister said the draft plan will contribute towards ease of living of people of the state capital town.

"It will help in planned development besides dealing with various issues," he added. "This is a historical moment. Things which was never thought about in 40 years will see the light of the day soon," he added. The minister said the town will have GIS based development plan and deal with several issues besides providing relief to the people of the town.

Bhardwaj said department officials and experts had detailed deliberation of the key proposals 22ww development Plan Shimla, before the finalization of Draft Development Plan of Shimla.