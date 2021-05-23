How 'Jahan bimar, wahi upchar' keeping virus at bay in Hry Villages

Chandigarh: From himself visiting various districts of the state to take stock of the situation with the officials to making early preparation of oxygen supply, ensuring adequate bed availability and efficient working at war footing, the day and night efforts being made by Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal have finally borne positive results as on May 21, the number of new patients in the state was 5643 in a day, while on the same day the number of patients recovering was 13,486.

Meanwhile alerted by the prediction of NITI Aayog regarding COVID-19 peak hitting India between May 15 and 20, Haryana CM, Manohar Lal who is known for his farsightedness and making vigilant strategies well in advance himself reached the grassroot levels to personally monitor the day-to-day situation so as to access remote corners of rural areas.

While this clearly indicates that how even though the Country and other states are putting up a tough fight against this deadly virus, Haryana government while further ramping up COVID-19 management preparations coupled with aggressive surveillance, stringent containment, swift contact tracing, focused clinical management along with proactive IEC activities is leaving no stone unturned to contain any spike in COVID-19 cases in villages.

Not only this concerted efforts are being made by the state government to ensure that no poor or needy lose their lives due to lack of money and for this along with providing other assistance given under various welfare schemes, the CM, while going a step forward has also announced to give free of cost treatment to the Covid patients belonging to such BPL families who somehow could not register themselves under the Ayushman Bharat in any private hospital of the state.

'Jahan Bimar, Wahi Upchar' mantra doing wonders in rural areas

While swiftly working on the new mantra of 'Jahan Bimar, Wahi Upchar' as given by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Haryana government under the leadership of CM, Manohar Lal has converted the Primary Health Centres (PHC) situated in every village into a 20 bedded COVID hospital along with setting up Village Isolation Centres in almost 1310 villages in public places such as Chaupals, Panchayat Ghars and Government Schools. The Development and Panchayat Department working amicably with Health Department has set up Village Isolation Centres having bedding capacity of 18,270 beds and 1,280 Centres have separate toilet facilities for women and men.

At these Centres, thermometers, Oximeters, steamers, BP checking machines, beds and fans etc. were arranged so that the patients can get the best health facilities under the supervision of health workers and nearby to their homes. These Village Isolation Centres are turning out to be a great help for the patients who do not have a home isolation facility. In these Centres, as many as 64,507 people having Covid like symptoms were tested and out of which 2,704 were tested positive, further 40,598 people received health check-ups and treatment facilities at these Centers.

Test, Track and Treat strategy adopted to contain fear and panic

While adopting Test, Track and Treat strategy every wing of the state govt is working round the clock to combat Covid in rural areas and because of which the state is witnessing a sharp decline in the fresh Covid cases since May 15, 2021, while the recovery figures are swiftly increasing.

As per the official data, by the end of April, Haryana had witnessed an alarming rise in the number of new positive cases in both urban and rural areas. However, mitigating this grappling situation in both govt and private health institutions across the State, CM immediately implemented Haryana Villagers General Health Checkup scheme along with constituting 8000 multidisciplinary teams to further dampening the virus spread in villages.