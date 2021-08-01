How Himachal Assembly looks in absence of Virbhadra Singh

Shimla: Slashing of man-power deployments from 1200 to 800, restricting entry of visitors, social distancing, thermal scanning at gates and glass -shield partitions for the members in the House may just be some routine measures at the state Assembly in the Covid time as it begins its fortnight-long monsoon session on August 2. But, there is going to be something noteworthy in the House.



"We will have drone surveillance for the first time to meet the present day needs of the security, especially when the deployment of manpower has been cut down," said Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar here.

Yet, all eyes are, however, on the absence of six-time former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who died last month creating a biggest vacuum in the state politics, almost after a 60-year-long political inning. His seat, next to Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mukesh Agnihotri is going to make the members and media corpos remember his great persona.

The nine-time MLA was one of the country's towering political figures, who dominated the scenes (not alone the Congress) in Himachal Pradesh in different roles –as five-time MP, three time Union minister, four-time PCC president and a veteran parliamentarian. He never missed the House sittings, even during the snowfall days, though he hardly chose to participate in the debates proactively as his earlier days in the opposition or leader of the House (the CM).

"We will remember Virbhadra Singh ji's services to the state fondly as his absence from the House will definitely be an emotional issue for all of us," admits Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, who owe much of his rise in the politics to Virbhadra Singh said "no one ever will be able to forget what Raja Sahib has done for the state and its people. We all bow our heads to such a legend and mass based leader," he said.

The death of BJP's senior leader from apple belt –Jubbal Kotkhai Narinder Bragta will also find mentions in the obituaries in the House on Day 1.

Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar said he will seek the opinion of the House to adjourn the business for the day after obituary references in the honour of the departed leaders like former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and former minister Narinder Bragta.

The House is likely to witness stormy debates on Covid situation in the state, rain and flash floods, losses and inability of the state government to accelerate the pace of development.