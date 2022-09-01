Housing satisfaction for CAPF jawans to go up to 74% by 2024: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the housing satisfaction ratio for CAPF personnel will be enhanced to about 74 per cent by late 2024 as he launched a new online portal for them that aims to increase the chances of finding a government accommodation by widening the available pool of homes.



The minister launched the 'eAwas' portal saying the government has been able to enhance the housing satisfaction for the troops of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) by 13 per cent.

The home ministry had started working on this subject as soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge in 2014 and he has repeatedly said that it is the responsibility of the elected government of the day to take care of the families of the jawans who guard the frontiers of the country and render other internal security duties round-the-clock, Shah said.

The new portal will allow CAPF personnel to find houses among themselves rather than just looking for a accommodation within the force. "I am told that in many places the houses are vacant, and with this new facility we will see the housing satisfaction ratio for the personnel going up by 13 per cent," he said.

The CAPFs comprise the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF and SSB, apart from the Assam Rifles.