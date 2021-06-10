Hospital licence suspended, patients shifted out

Agra: All patients were shifted out from a private hospital here and its licence suspended on Wednesday after it allegedly conducted a "mock drill" by cutting off oxygen supply for five minutes to "segregate" the critical patients, official said.

A case was registered under the Epidemic Act against Dr Arinjay Jain, the owner of Shri Paras Hospital which has now been sealed, they said.

The Agra administration also formed a magisterial team including additional district magistrate, city and two health officials from the chief minister's office.

By Tuesday midnight, all the 55 patients at the hospital were either shifted to other hospitals or discharged, officials said.

Chief Medical Officer, Agra Dr RC Pandey said that the licence of the hospital has been suspended till the investigation is going on. Further action will be taken as per the report of the investigation, he added.

Pandey said a team from the health department has sealed the hospital premises in the presence of the police.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday attacked the Yogi Adityanath dispensation over the reported "mock drill" at a private hospital in Agra in which oxygen supply was allegedly cut off for five minutes, and asked if the Uttar Pradesh government will bring out the truth and punish those guilty.

The Agra administration on Tuesday ordered a probe after a video clip surfaced in which the owner of a private hospital there was purportedly heard saying that he conducted a "mock drill" in which oxygen supply was cut off for Covid patients for five minutes. In the video which went viral on social media, the owner of the hospital is also heard saying that bodies of some patients started turning blue after the oxygen supply was cut off.