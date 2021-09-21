Hosp booked following complaint on CM Window launched by Khattar

Chandigarh: Following complaints lodged on CM Window launched by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, an FIR has been registered at Gurugram's Paras Hospital and a fine of more than Rs 16 lakh has been imposed.



The Chief Minister's OSD Bhupeshwar Dayal, who is playing an important role in resolution of grievances by taking cognizance of the complaints and suggestions received from the Chandigarh headquarters continuously on the CM window and the Chief Minister's Twitter handle, said that along with the general public, the confidence of RTI activists and whistle blowers in this system has also increased.

Dayal said that an RTI activist from Gurugram and member of the group 'Adhikar', Ramesh Yadav, had filed a complaint on CM Window regarding mafia which was making illegal recovery in the name of parking at Paras Hospital, Sector-43, Gurugram. On Basement-2 of the hospital, the hospital management has taken 100 percent exemption in property tax from the Municipal Corporation.

The activist said that in this matter, we had given a complaint to the post in-charge of Sector-43 and then to the Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, but no action was taken on it. Even now illegal recovery is going on in the name of parking in the hospital. It seems that the mafia is making this illegal recovery with the connivance of the police and the hospital administration.

Dayal informed that a strict cognizance was taken in this matter by the CM Window. A team of Municipal Corporation Gurugram officials visited the hospital site and found that the hospital management had decided to use Basement-2 for free parking have taken 100 percent exemption in property tax from Municipal Corporation. However, at present it is being used by the hospital not for free parking but for other works. There is no other space available for commercial parking other than near the hospital.

He said that on the basis of the documents provided by Municipal authorities on behalf of the hospital, orders were issued to collect property tax of Rs 16,27,582. He said that the hospital management deposited Rs 12,89,647 out of this on January 25, 2021 and requested to waive off the remaining amount.