'Horticulture wing to beautify cities in Hry'

chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that a state level Joint Horticulture Wing would be created to beautify the cities and maintain greenery. This wing will also have its own nursery and other resources.



The Chief Minister said this while Chairing the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) meeting to review development works held at Faridabad on Tuesday. Khattar also extended best wishes to the people of the State on the occasion of Bhagwan Parshuram Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya.

Khattar informed that ensuring holistic development of Faridabad city, development works worth Rs 450 crore have been approved in today's meeting. Along with this, the budget of Rs 586 crore has also been approved. The money for this will be raised from different sources.

He said that as Faridabad city is developing and the population of the city is also increasing, so it is natural that the demand for water will also increase. To tackle such a situation, directions have been given to prepare a detailed report on better water supply.

He said that recently 24 villages have been included in the Faridabad Municipal Corporation. Panchayats of these villages after the acquisition of land has earned an amount of Rs. 350 crore. Now in today's meeting, a decision to spend this money on the development of these villages has been taken after considering the demand of the villagers.

The Chief Minister said that at present there are three bus stands in Faridabad city. Among them, Ballabhgarh Bus Stand is being developed as Inter State Bus Stand. The work of the NIT bus stand is also in the final stages. Besides this, a Bus stand is also proposed on 10 acres of land in Sector-12.