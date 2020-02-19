Hopeful of Trump's visit passing off peacefully: J&K DGP

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh on Wednesday said that they are hopeful that US President Donald Trump's visit to India will pass off peacefully.

"Two foreign delegations have visited Kashmir and they witnessed normalcy in the Valley," Singh said at a press conference in Srinagar.

"There are some apprehensions, like always, militants are still present in good numbers, we hope visit passes off peacefully, we have security arrangements in place."

On the use of Internet VPN, he said they are aware that people are taking advantage of the loopholes. "We know it is being used despite instructions. But there is a line between use and misuse," he said adding, "Government is keeping surveillance on the misuse of the Internet."

He said the home department has issued an order banning social media in Kashmir. "Some are using social media and instigating militants. We have proof of that," he said.

Singh said if the situation improves further, relaxation in the use of the Internet can be considered.

He said their main priority is that those instigating militants are checked.

On the deferment of the Panchayat elections, the top J&K cop said it is the government's decision and there must be solid grounds for doing that.

On ceasefire violations, he said there are a large number of terrorists at the launch pads waiting for infiltration.

"All those launch pads remained active this year despite snow to infiltrate whenever there is an opportunity," he said.

"On Tuesday, a drone from Pakistan crossed into India in Kathua and returned after the BSF opened fire," he said.

Singh said 23 militants, 19 in Kashmir, and four in Jammu, have been killed in various anti-terror operations this year so far.

He said a total of 10 anti-terror operations have been carried out this year across J&K during which there was no collateral damage.

"Several terror modules have been busted in 2020 and 40 overground workers of militants were arrested," he said.

He added that eight youths who joined militancy in 2020 have shunned violence and returned to the mainstream. "They have been reunited with their families."

Singh said the three militants killed in the encounter on Wednesday morning belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen. They have been identified as Jehangir Wani, Raja Maqbool and Uzair Bhat. Jehangir was the dreaded militant who was involved in the killing of two civilians.

"Jehangir was involved in eight acts of terror including attacks on police and army," he said. "After the abrogation of Article 370 he set on fire a chemist shop, burnt a truck and put up inflammatory posters."

He had also set fire to a mosque at Tral, Singh said.