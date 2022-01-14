'Hope relevant people will refrain from making unconstructive comments'

Beijing: China said on Thursday that it hopes "relevant people" in India will refrain from making "unconstructive comments", a day after Chief of Army Staff Gen M M Naravane stated that threat in eastern Ladakh has by no means reduced and the Indian Army will continue to deal with the Chinese military in a "firm" and "resolute" manner. In his press conference on Wednesday ahead of the Army Day on January 15, Gen Naravane also said that war or conflict is always an "instrument of last resort" but if it is thrust upon India, then the country will come out victorious.

His comments came on a day India and China held the 14th round of Corps Commander level talks to resolve the military standoff in eastern Ladakh. Asked for his reaction to Gen Naravane's comments, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing here on Thursday that now China and India have been in communication and dialogue through diplomatic and military channels to ease the border tension .

"We hope relevant people on the Indian side will refrain from making unconstructive remarks," he said in response to a question from the Western media. About the Corps Commander-level talks, Wang said regarding the 14th Commander level meeting, we will release information if there is any.