Hope Indian government will address concerns on CAA: UK

New Delhi: Amid anti-CAA protests in India, the UK on Thursday said it hopes that the Indian government will address concerns of the people over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as its manifesto commitment is "with all, development for all and trust of all".

Outgoing British High Commissioner to India Dominic Asquith also said the British side is "very interested" in a visit to the Kashmir Valley and has a standing request for it.

He also said the British side had not received any request from the Indian side to visit Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 provisions.

At an interaction with journalists here, the British envoy also expressed "regret" over violent protests on the premises of the Indian mission in London last year.

Asked about the protests in India over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Asquith said, "We have noted what the government and Mr. Modi say about together with all, development for all, and trust of all (reference to sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishvas) and I believe that is the manifesto commitment of this government."

"There is protest in every single democracy...I refer back to the 'with all, development for all, and trust of all' as the objective set by this government and I am sure that in that 'trust of all' (is) the trust that it will be addressing the concerns that have been expressed about the CAA. But that is for the Indian government to deal with," Asquith said.

On the anti-CAA resolutions in the European Parliament, he said parliaments as key democratic institutions have the habit to debate a variety of subjects.