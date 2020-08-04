Hope Bhoomi Pujan becomes marker of national unity, brotherhood: Priyanka

New Delhi: After treading cautiously on making any political comments on the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Congress on Tuesday called the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony a "marker" of national unity, brotherhood and cultural harmony.



In a statement ahead of the 'Bhoomi Pujan' of the Ram temple, which is scheduled to be held on Wednesday and it would be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi among several other key leaders, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that for ages Lord Ram's character had served as a source of unity for the entire Indian sub-continent.

"Ramayana has left an indelible mark on the civilization of the world and the Indian sub-continent. For ages, Lord Ram's character has helped the Indian sub-continent….Lord Ram belongs to everybody. Lord Ram wants everybody's welfare. That is why he is called 'Maryada Purshottam'," she said in a tweet.

"The groundbreaking ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has been scheduled for August 5. Hope this event becomes a marker of national unity, brotherhood and cultural harmony in accordance with the message of Lord Ram and with his blessings," she said.

Last November, the Congress had welcomed the Supreme judgment on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit case and declared that it was in favour of the construction of a Ram Temple. But the party has been virtually silent now.

"The story of Lord Ram, Mother Sita and Ramayana has been illuminated in our cultural and religious memories for thousands of years, like Prakashunj. The Indian psyche has always been inspired and encapsulated the spirit of dharma, righteousness, duty, sacrifice, compassion, love, bravery and service that runs through Ramayana," she said in her statement.

She further said, "Lord Ram symbolises sacrifice as also shelter. Ram belongs both to 'Sabri' as also to 'Sugriv'. Ram belongs to 'Valmiki' as also to 'Bhasa'. Ram belongs to 'Kamban as also to 'Ezhuthachan'. Ram belongs to 'Kabir'as to 'Tulsidas' and to 'Raidas'. Ram personifies each one of us."