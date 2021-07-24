Hop-on hop-off service reintroduced by NR on Kalka-Shimla section

NEW DELHI: Northern Railway revs up the tourist season in Shimla by re-introducing the leisure-oriented hop-on hop-off service on the 118 years old scenic Kalka-Shimla narrow gauge section which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This convenience will enable the tourists to see all places of interest on purchase of a single ticket. The ticket can be bought from any station on the Kalka- Shimla section.

General Manager, NR, Ashutosh Gangal elaborated the salient feature of the Hop-on Hop-off service over the Kalka-Shimla section. By this service, NR will facilitate the passengers to see all places of tourist interest over the KSR section on purchase of a single ticket. The passengers can board any coach of any train subject to availability of seats. The passenger can Board/deboard any train from/at any station subject to scheduled stoppage of train at the said station.

Tickets for Hop-on Hop-off service shall be issued from all stations of the Kalka - Shimla Narrow gauge section.

He further clarified that passengers opting for this service will not be entitled to avail of other paid/value-added services on the train. Hop-on Hop-off ticket is non-transferable, non-refundable and no concession will be permitted on it.

To buy a ticket for this facility, the passenger has to submit a copy of a valid ID proof like voter card, Passport, PAN, Driving Licence, Govt issued id card and student id card issued by the institution etc. The passenger has to carry the same in original while on journey and has to show it when demanded. Failing which the passenger will be treated as without ticket and shall be charged as per extant Railway Rules.