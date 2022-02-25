Hooda welcomes Raj's decision on old pension for its employees

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today welcomed the decision of the Rajasthan government to accept the demand of the much-awaited old pension scheme of the employees. He said the Haryana government should also accept the demand of



the employees.

The former Chief Minister said the JJP had promised to implement the old pension scheme in its manifesto and they must fulfill this promise. He said if the present government does not do this, the employees will be given the benefit of the old pension scheme when the Congress government

is formed.

Hooda, who visited Panipat today, met delegations of employees Union, Resident Welfare Association, Vyapar Mandal, ASHA workers and Anganwadi workers who submitted a memorandum regarding their demands.

He promised to take up everyone's demands in the coming assembly session and said ASHA workers and Anganwadi workers have been on the roads for a long time because the state government is not implementing the announcements made by it nor is the benefit of the announcement made by the Prime Minister being given to these women workers.

Hooda said that every section of the society is troubled by the policies of the current government and people have been taking rounds of the offices for many months regarding the registry of property. The process of registry has been left hanging due to irregularities in property ID, development fee, enhancement, reshuffle in collectorate, online records. Corruption is at its peak in the Tehsil office in the name of registry. People are not getting their work done, even after paying thousands of Rupees" he said and assured to take up this issue in

the assembly.