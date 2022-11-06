Hooda thanks Adampur voters for their support

chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda thanked the people of Adampur for their support and welcomed the result of Adampur by-election and said the Congress fought the elections firmly on issues of the people and the party got a lot of love and support from all the communities.



He said 52,000 voters gave their support to Congress and all parties who contested the elections just to cut votes, were completely rejected by the people. Hooda said the results have made it clear that Congress is strong in every region of Haryana. "Despite the entire government, BJP-JJP alliance, and the government machinery indirectly helping the BJP, the Congress gave a tough fight to the BJP," he said.