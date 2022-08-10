Hooda seeks govt's reply on all scams

chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday sought the reply of the BJP-JJP coalition government on all the scams, including illegal mining in the Assembly. In an all-out attack in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, he said this government is playing games in the name of SIT and no action was taken and no one was punished.



"In big scams, the 'big-fat scam crocodiles' are saved by merely acting on small fish. So far, the government has talked about the investigation in many cases including illegal mining to registry, liquor, but till date, no report of the investigation has come out. In this government, SIT does not mean Special Investigation Team but has become Sitting Investigation on Table," he stated.

Speaking during the ongoing discussion on illegal mining, Hooda said he had visited the spot after the accident in Dadam on January 1. "It was clearly seen here that the mafia has carried out illegal mining with complete fearlessness. Five laborers were killed in this accident. The government had assured a probe by the SIT, but even though many months have passed, the investigation report has not come out to date. This clearly shows the intention of the government," he said.

Hooda said the state has seen a series of scams during the present government, from Amrit Yojana scam to cleaning, government jobs, paper leaks, electricity meter purchase, paddy purchase, millet purchase, roadways kilometer scheme, registry, liquor, sand of the Yamuna and illegal mining of Aravalli hills. He said the government's investigation did not reach to its conclusion in any of the cases.