Hooda promises Rs 6K pension to all senior citizens

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday announced that the Congress government will start with an old-age pension of Rs 6,000 per month and every senior citizen will get a note of Rs 200 per day. He also announced that Congress would make MSP mandatory for farmers and their land will not be auctioned if they default on loans, when the party is elected to power.



Addressing the Vipaksh Aapke Samash' programme in Fatehabad, Hooda made a series of announcements and said criminal cases will not be registered against farmers if they default on loans and crop insurance schemes will not be done by private but cooperative companies. In the backward classes, the limit of the creamy layer will be increased from 6 to 10 lakh rupees, which will not include salary.

The show was also attended by party state president Chaudhary Udaybhan, Congress Backward Class National President Captain Ajay Singh Yadav, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda, working state president Shruti Chaudhary, Jitendra Bhardwaj and many veteran leaders who strongly raised the issues against the BJP-JPP government. The rally was organized by Prahlad Singh Gillakheda, Sardar Paramvir Singh and Sardar Jarnail Singh, with senior leader Ashok Arora as the convenor.

"Today every section of the state is desperate for change. Every section including farmers, laborers, employees, traders, small businessmen, elderly, sportspersons, youth, students is troubled by the BJP-JJP government," Hooda said.