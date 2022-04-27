Hooda loyalist appointed Haryana Congress chief

Chandigarh: Former three-time MLA from Hodal and a staunch supporter of former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Udai Bhan was today named President of Haryana Congress. He will replace Kumari Selja, a senior leader of the party.

Like Kumari Selja, Udai Bhan, too, is a leader belonging to the Scheduled Castes.

The Congress has also appointed four working presidents, including former Lok Sabha MP Shruti Choudhry and Ram Kishan Gujjar, in an apparent bid to strike a power balance in the party.

Choudhry is the daughter of five-time MLA and former CLP leader Kiran Choudhry.

Two other working presidents are Jitender Bhardwaj, a Hooda loyalist, and Suresh Gupta.

With these changes, Hooda, who is also the leader of the Congress Legislature Party, will have complete sway over the party in the state.