Hooda extends support to striking medical students

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has extended his support to agitating medical students and assured them he would raise this issue in the Vidhansabha. Hooda said that the government's decision is wrong as a policy because poor and middle-class families will not be able to provide medical education to their children due to 20 times fee hike and imposition of bond policy.

Hooda, who met medical students protesting for their demands, said this was the reason why students seeking admission in Haryana are forced to migrate to other states. He said that he had established 5 medical colleges in the state during the Congress government. "Medical institutions like Cancer Institute and AIIMS came to Haryana only during the Congress government. Despite this, his government never took such a decision.

Medical education was given to the students for a nominal fee because the Congress government did not consider education as a business, but a responsibility. But the BJP-JJP government is commercialising education," he said.