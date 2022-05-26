Hooda expresses concern over increasing use of drugs in Haryana

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has expressed deep concern over the increasing use of drugs and intoxicants in Haryana. He said the youth of the state are constantly getting caught in the grip of drugs and crime, while the BJP-JJP government is sitting as a mute spectator as the youth of the state are falling victim of intoxications.



"Report from Sirsa district alone shows that 20 percent of the people here are in the grip of drugs. There have been 7 deaths due to overdose in the last 15 days. Even small children are ruining their lives by falling prey to dangerous drugs. In Sirsa, during the last 8 years, more than 1.25 lakh people have visited the civil hospital for drug de-addiction. This is only the figure that has come to the fore, whereas many drug addicts do not come out because of fear or shame. They are slowly being consumed by this silent epidemic and face ruin and death," he said.

Hooda said not only in Sirsa, Fatehabad, Kaithal, Jind, Ambala, Hisar, Rohtak, Gurgaon, but the menace of addiction is also spreading all over the state in a worrying manner. "Many reports of the government itself are telling that the situation has got out of hand. Earlier, the NCRB report had revealed that Haryana has overtaken Punjab in the death toll due to drug overdose. In the case of narcotics, Haryana has overtaken big states," Hooda said.