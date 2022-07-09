Hooda assails govt for cylinder price hike

chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that only inflation, unemployment, drugs, crime and corruption are increasing during the tenure of BJP-JJP government. He said the government is only carrying out empty advertising and events in the name of development.



"It has become clear from the data of government and different organizations that Haryana is on top in inflation and unemployment. The youth of the state is facing an unemployment rate of 30.6 per cent. Due to unemployment, youth are constantly getting caught in the grip of crime and drugs. The law & order situation has become such that the common man is not safe in the state. In the last few days, three MLAs have received death threats," he said. Hooda said that the situation is getting worse by the day. "It seems as if the government has given up. Apart from enjoying power and carrying out new scams, the coalition parties are not concerned with anything," he added.

The former Chief Minister said the public is neither getting any relief from the state government nor the Centre. "Once again by increasing the rate of LPG by Rs 50, the government has compounded the problems of the people already hit hard by inflation. By increasing the tax on farmers' pumpsets, dairy equipment, milk, curd, cheese and other food items, the government has clearly stated that it is not in a mood to give any relief to the public," he said.

"It seems that there is an anti-Haryanvi government is running the state, which has nothing to do with public interest. In the coming elections, the people will get rid of this selfish government and Haryana will once again reach new heights in development and progress," he added.