Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital PM Modi's supreme gift to Punjab, says Bhagwant Mann

chandigarh: Describing Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research centre as a supreme gift by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said that it will help cancer effected state especially Malwa region in combatting this fatal disease effectively.



"In common parlance, the Punjabis are even afraid of taking the name of cancer as its treatment is too costly. But this centre will go a long way in ensuring accessible and affordable cancer treatment to region" said the Chief Minister while thanking Narendra Modi for this project. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said holistic health care has been a priority in the country in the past eight years as he inaugurated Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre here. The 300-bed hospital has been built in Mohali's Mullanpur at a cost of over Rs 660 crore by Tata Memorial Centre, an aided institute under the Union Department of Atomic Energy.

Addressing the gathering during a function to dedicate this project to nation by Prime Minister, Mann said that this is a historic initiative that will help the state in its crusade against cancer. The Chief Minister categorically said that this hospital will not only provide treatment to cancer inflicted patients but will also help in ensuring its prevention through extensive research.

Bhagwant Mann unequivocally said that the newly set up centre at new Chandigarh will be a milestone in providing quality cancer treatment not only to patients from Punjab but to neighboring states like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan also.