Home ministry initiates steps to fill up vacancies on mission mode

BY Team MP14 Jun 2022 5:44 PM GMT

New Delhi: The Union home ministry on Tuesday said it has initiated steps to fill up vacancies in its various departments on a mission mode, in line with PM Narendra Modi's instructions to recruit 10 lakh people in all central government departments over the next year and a half.

The direction from Modi came following a review of the status of human resources in all government departments and ministries, PMO said.

"In line with instructions of PM @narendramodi to carry out 10 lakh recruitments in all GOI Deptts and Ministries over a period of 1.5 yrs, Ministry of Home Affairs has initiated steps to fill up vacancies in Mission Mode," a home ministry spokesperson said in a tweet.

The Centre's decision comes amid the opposition's frequent criticism of it on the issue of unemployment.

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said the PM has taken a significant people-centric decision, which will further strengthen the employment scenario and bring a lot of cheer and optimism for the youngsters.

Employment to 10 lakh people by the Government in mission mode in the next 1.5 years, Singh said.

