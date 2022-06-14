Home ministry initiates steps to fill up vacancies on mission mode
New Delhi: The Union home ministry on Tuesday said it has initiated steps to fill up vacancies in its various departments on a mission mode, in line with PM Narendra Modi's instructions to recruit 10 lakh people in all central government departments over the next year and a half.
The direction from Modi came following a review of the status of human resources in all government departments and ministries, PMO said.
"In line with instructions of PM @narendramodi to carry out 10 lakh recruitments in all GOI Deptts and Ministries over a period of 1.5 yrs, Ministry of Home Affairs has initiated steps to fill up vacancies in Mission Mode," a home ministry spokesperson said in a tweet.
The Centre's decision comes amid the opposition's frequent criticism of it on the issue of unemployment.
Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said the PM has taken a significant people-centric decision, which will further strengthen the employment scenario and bring a lot of cheer and optimism for the youngsters.
Employment to 10 lakh people by the Government in mission mode in the next 1.5 years, Singh said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
IPL Media Rights deal fetches Rs 48,390 crore revenue14 Jun 2022 7:35 PM GMT
Praveen Chitravel leaps to third best ever mark by an Indian to win...14 Jun 2022 7:34 PM GMT
India qualify for Asian Cup with one match left14 Jun 2022 7:34 PM GMT
Sindhu, Praneeth bow out of Indonesia Open14 Jun 2022 7:33 PM GMT
Serena gets wild-card entry for Wimbledon14 Jun 2022 7:32 PM GMT