Hoarding outside Motera stadium gate collapses
Ahmedabad: Even as preparations were on in full swing for the arrival of US President Donald Trump at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, a a hoarding outside a VVIP gate crashed at the venue leading to embarrassment for the authorities here.
The hoarding outside Gate No.3 in the VVIP section collapsed following strong breeze on Saturday morning.
Some barricades at the venue also fell in the aftermath of the fall. The collapse of temporary constructions created concerns of safety, especially since the Prime Minister and US President Trump are scheduled to arrive here on February 24 for a mega spectacle 'Namaste Trump'.
