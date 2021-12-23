HMI team displays a 7,500 sq feet Indian Tricolor in Antarctica

Darjeeling: An Indian tricolor measuring 7500 square feet colored the otherwise white continent, Antarctica. The tricolor was planted by a Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI, Darjeeling) team in Antarctica. It is for the first time that such a huge flag was planted on the white continent by any country.



"The HMI team successfully displayed the 7500 square feet Indian tricolor at the base camp of Mount Vinson in the presence of many climbers from different countries on November 27," stated Group Captain Jai Kishan, principal HMI and the team leader.

An expedition named "Mission Antarctica 2021"—aimed at promoting patriotism through adventure among the youth and the countrymen— was given a green signal by the Ministry of Defence.

Accordingly, the three member team led by Gp Capt Jai Kishan comprising Nk Subedar Mahendra Yadav and Sh. Sumendu arrived at Union Glacier Antarctica (gateway to Antarctica) on Nov 26.

On Nov 30 at 7pm local time, the team summited Mt. Vinson (16,050 feet,) the highest peak of Antarctica, and hoisted the Indian flag. From November 30 to December 03, the team was trapped in a polar storm at Higher camp. The team was instrumental in the rescue of two German climbers and getting them down to a safe height at Vinson base camp," informed the group leader.

On December 4, the team performed 125 sequences of Suryanamaskar besides doing Vinyasa yoga flow at Mt. Vinson Base Camp . On December 6, the team displayed the 7500 sq ft National Flag at Union Glacier. A Russian Team took the drone shots and footage. On December 7, the team undertook MTB ( Cycle Rally) at Union Glacier.

"On December 12, the team undertook a skydiving jump over the Andes Mountain region in Santiago ( Chile) from 13500 feet and displayed the 75 years Logo Flag in air while the jumper was falling at the speed of 200 miles/hour.

This is not the first occasion such a giant flag has been displayed by the Institute. Prior to this, a HMI team led by the Principal had displayed the same 7500 Sq feet Indian flag atop Mt Rhenock Sikkim Himalaya on April 25, 2021 and set a new record in the Asian Book of Records and the Indian Book of Records.

The expedition was supported and coordinated by the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India along with Youth Services and Sports, Government of West Bengal commemorating 75 years of Indian independence.