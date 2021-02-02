HM Amit Shah terms Budget 'all-inclusive'

New Delhi: Soon after the Union Budget-2021 was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament, Union Home Minister Amit Shah heaped all praise to budget by saying that the government has given an "all-inclusive" budget under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



The budget will pave the way for an Aatamnirbhar Bharat, making India a dollar 5 trillion economy and doubling farmers' income, Shah said.

Appreciating the 'first digital budget', BJP national president JP Nadda said, "This budget is for everyone and it

will fulfil the hopes and aspirations of elderly, youth, women along with labourers of organised and unorganised sectors as well as small and large industrialists."

Hailing the budget, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "It's a superb Budget. The more it is praised, the less it is." Singh also said that people were not expecting such a Budget as the Narendra Modi government had already presented five-mini budgets earlier and several packages were announced, of which Aatmanirbhar Bharat is also a part.

Commenting on the Union Budget 2021-22, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said that it will give a major fillip to employment. "The coronavirus pandemic has hit economies across the world, but India is moving forward towards prosperity along with winning the battle against Covid-19," Javadekar said.

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said that the government, in its 2021 Budget, has focused on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises sector and infrastructure and this budget will bring in a positive change for investors, businesses and the general public.

Commenting on the budget, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that the Union Budget will prove to be a milestone in upgrading India's economy and will ensure the development of all sections of society.

"The general Budget is in accordance with the expectation of public welfare and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). The

Budget has taken care of every class including farmers, middle class, poor, women," the UP CM said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

"All sections of the society have been taken care of in this Budget. I believe this is the Budget to turn the disaster into an opportunity during

Covid pandemic," said Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says that the new Budget is clear and balanced. "I congratulate the Finance Minister for bringing such a budget despite the adverse impacts of Covid-19," the Bihar CM said.

Karnataka CM BS B. S. Yediyurappa said that the

budget will act as a "speed booster" to the pandemic-impacted economy.