HM Amit Shah distributes 200 electric potter wheels to 200 families in Guj

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday distributed 200 electric potter wheels and other equipment to 200 families of the marginalised Kumhar community in Gujarat through video conference.



The 200 families belong to 20 villages of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, an official statement said.

Gandhinagar is Shah's Lok Sabha constituency.

"As many as 200 families of the marginalised Kumhar community from 20 villages in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad took a stride towards sustainable self-employment by associating with Kumhar Sashakrikaran Yojana of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC)," the statement said.

The home minister distributed 200 electric potter wheels (chaak) and other pottery equipment to 200 trained artisans at a function held at village Randheja of Gandhinagar through video conference from New Delhi, it said.

The distribution of electric potter wheels will benefit at least 1200 members of the community by increasing their productivity and their income, which is the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the statement said.

Shah lauded the various self-employment schemes of KVIC like Honey Mission, Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana, Leather Artisans' Empowerment and Project DigniTEA.

Shah also interacted with the potters, who have been given 10-days training by KVIC in pottery making and provided with electric 'chaak' and other equipment.