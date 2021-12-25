Hizbul Mujahideen militant killed

Srinagar: A Hizbul Mujahideen militant, involved in the killing of an inspector and BJP workers among others, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

A police spokesman said a cordon and search operation was launched in Mumanhal Aarwani area of Bijbehara in the south Kashmir district based on inputs about the presence of militants there.

"During the search operation, as the presence of the trapped terrorist got ascertained, he was given ample opportunities to surrender. However, he denied the surrender opportunities and instead fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter," he said.

In the ensuing encounter, the terrorist identified as Shahzad Ahmad Seh, a resident of Sehpora in Kulgam, was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of the shootout, the spokesman said.

"As per police records, the man was a categorised terrorist linked with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and was part of groups involved in several terror cases," he said.

Seh was involved in the killing of police Inspector Mohammad Ashraf Bhat in Anantnag in October last year, he said. "He was involved in the killing of three BJP workers at YK-Pora Kulgam in October last year. He was also involved in the killing of a BJP sarpanch and his wife at Lal-Chowk Anantnag on August 9 this year," the

spokesman said.