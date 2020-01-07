'Hitler, is that you at Lok Kalyan Marg?': Congress mocks PM Modi

New Delhi: Congress, Shiv Sena and CPI (M) on Tuesday criticised the ruling BJP while questioning the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on students violence in JNU and Ahmedabad.



The Congress has said the Modi government is similar to "Hitler rule".

In a series of tweets, the Congress said "Hitler, is that you at Lok Kalyan Marg?" taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi who resides at Lok Kalyan Marg, as it compared statements made by BJP leaders with that of the Nazis.

The party tweeted "The very ideology of the RSS is inspired by Hitler and the ideas of the Nazis. It comes as no surprise that the present govt is trying to fulfil the vision of their ideological leaders - the RSS. #BJPHitlerRaj"

"The actions, propaganda machinery and the ways in which the BJP functions reminds us of the dire times during the peak of dictatorship in Germany. Our country is at a tipping point, now only Gandhiji's virtues of 'satya' and 'ahimsa' can save us."

"The CAA clubbed with NRC reeks of the racial purity laws passed by Hitler's regime which led to the planned extermination of millions of people. We must ask ourselves, is the BJP govt leading us down the same path?" tweeted the Congress.

The Congress has openly attacked the BJP on the JNU violence and party interim chief Sonia Gandhi has termed it as "bone chilling" and demanded a judicial enquiry into the incident.

The party has constituted a fact finding team to assess the situation and give a report to Sonia Gandhi.

Shiv Sena too on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister and Union Home Minister, alleging that what they wanted was happening, and said such "brutal politics" was never seen before in the country.

An editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' further alleged that the BJP wanted to see "Hindu-Muslim riots" over the Citizenship Amendment Act, but that did not happen.

Since the BJP has been cornered over the issue of CAA, several things are happening out of "revenge", it said.

Comparing the attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students to the 26/11 Mumbai terror strikes, the Shiv Sena said "divisive politics" was dangerous for the country.

It said the Union Home Ministry's decision to file cases against "unknown" attackers at JNU was laughable. "Those who entered JNU with masks are not unknown," it claimed.

On Sunday, a mob of masked young people stormed the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in south Delhi and targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings.

Nearly 34 people were injured in the violence.

"The fallout of JNU attack is being seen elsewhere in the country...what Modi and Shah want is happening. The country is in danger. Divisive politics is dangerous for the country," the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said. Terrorists who attacked Mumbai on November 26, 2008 were also masked and the same was seen at JNU. Such elements need to be exposed, it said.

"Allowing blood stains in universities, colleges and beating up of students and indulging in politics over the burning situation...such brutal politics was never seen before," the Marathi publication said while terming the attack on JNU students as a "blot" on the law and order situation.

Lashing out at Amit Shah, the Sena said he his in Delhi and busy distributing official pamphlets door-to-door to promote the Citizenship Amendment Act.

There is "confusion and unrest" in the country over the new citizenship law, it pointed out.

"The BJP wanted to see Hindu-Muslim riots over the issue, but that did not happen. The nationwide protests are not being done by Muslims alone. Hindus will also be affected due to the new Act," the Shiv Sena said.

It said the BJP has been cornered over the CAA issue.

Since the prevailing situationis "BJP versus the rest", hence "out of revenge", several things are happening, the Marathi daily said, adding that "there is room for doubt if the JNU attack was part of the revenge."

The BJP has condemned the violence and said universities should stay away from politics, it noted.

"Who brought violence and politics in universities in the last five years? Who is implementing the policy of destroying those who don't agree with your ideology by use of power?" it asked. Without taking any name, the Sena said those who call students opposing the CAA as anti-nationals, are themselves anti-national.

"When Amit Shah accuses Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi of inciting violence, he admits that the Gandhi siblings have that much power to create mass awareness against a law brought in by the Centre and bring people to streets," the Sena said.

One cannot say if the Gandhi siblings incited violence, but one thing is sure that the Union Home Minister and his party are forced to distribute pamphlets to "clarify" on the new citizenship law, it said in sarcastic comments.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the violence in JNU, charging that he was either "complicit or incompetent."

"Modi's silence speaks loudest. A PM who cannot summon his voice when students a few kilometres away from his residence are beaten up is either complicit or incompetent.

"It is now well evident that ABVP goons supported by the administration inflicted massive violence on students of JNU. Those guilty, including in the government, will have to be brought to account," tweeted CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury.