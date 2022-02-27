Hit-&-run: Govt notifies 8-fold increase in solatium for death

New Delhi: The compensation to the kin of hit-and-run victims will be increased sharply by eight-fold to Rs 2 lakh in case of death from April 1, according to a notification by the Road Transport and Highways Ministry.

The solatium to a person sustaining grievous injuries in a hit-and-run case will increase to Rs 50,000 from the current Rs 12,500.

The ministry in the notification issued on February 25 said that the scheme may be called the 'Compensation to Victims of Hit and Run Motor Accidents Scheme', 2022 and it shall come into force with effect from April 1, 2022.

A release by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Sunday stated that it has notified the scheme for compensation of victims of Hit& Run motor accidents vide notification dated 25th February, 2022 to cater to enhanced compensation (from Rs 12,500 to Rs 50,000 for grievous hurt and from Rs 25,000 to Rs 2,00,000 for death).

"This scheme will supersede the earlier Solatium Scheme, 1989 from April 1, 2022, onwards," the Road Transport and Highways Ministry said in a release.

The process of application for compensation and the release of payment to victims has also been made time bound, the release

stated.