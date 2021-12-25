Hindutvawadis always spread hatred, violence: Rahul

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said "the Hindutvawadis have always spread hatred and violence" and all communities pay the price for it. He said India is against violence and this should not happen anymore.

The former Congress chief made the remarks while referring to a 'Dharma Sansad' held at Ved Niketan Dham in Haridwar from December 17-20 where hate speeches were allegedly made against a community.

The event was organised by Yati Narasimhanand Giri of the Juna Akhada, who is already under police scanner for making hate speeches and inciting violence against Muslims.

"The Hindutvavadis always spread hatred and violence. Hindus-Muslims-Sikhs-Christians pay its price. But not anymore!" Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi with hashtags 'India Against Hindutva' and 'Haridwar Hate Assembly'.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also demanded the strictest action against those spreading hatred and violence.

"Strictest action should be taken against those who incite hatred and violence of this kind. It is despicable that they should get away with making an open call to murder our respected ex-PM and unleash violence against people of different communities," she said on Twitter.

"Such acts violate our constitution and the law of our land," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra added.

After Trinamool Congress, the Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Friday demanded stern action against the "Dharam Sansad" that happened in Haridwar from December 17 to 20 for delivering hate speech.

An official statement by the Polit Bureau mentioned, "The extreme hate speeches and incitement to violence against Muslims at the so-called Dharama Sansad in Haridwar is a flagrant violation of the Constitution, the legal framework. The speeches are akin to supporting terrorist acts including against former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh."

The party added, "It could continue without hindrance for three days because of the impunity such people enjoy under the BJP-led Governments. Shamefully, the delayed FIR is a mockery of the law as it does not name the main perpetrators of this assault on the Constitution even as videos of the proceedings clearly show the identities of those guilty."