Hindu litigant removes Jain father-son duo as its lawyers
Varanasi (UP): A Hindu right-wing group involved in litigation related to various high-profile matters like Gyanvapi mosque, Idgah mosque in Mathura and Taj Mahal has decided to remove lawyers Harishankar Jain and his son Vishnu Jain from its all cases, its president said.
Jitendra Singh Visen, president of Vishwa Vaidik Sanatan Sangh (VVSS), however, refused to divulge the reason behind the decision.
When asked about it, Vishnu Jain told that they will continue to represent four of the petitioners in the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri case hearing in Varanasi.
Visen said that they will move an application for the removal of the two lawyers at the next hearing.
"We have decided to remove the two lawyers from appearing in all our cases from the district court to the Supreme Court. We will file an application for cancellation of their name at the next court hearing in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi mosque case," the VVSS chief told.
Apart from the Gyanvapi mosque case, the father-son duo is representing the plaintiffs associated with VVSS in Krishna Janmabhoomi-Idgah mosque in Mathura, seeking restoration of 27 Hindu and Jain temples in Qutub Minar in Delhi, the one seeking a fact-finding inquiry' into the history of the Taj Mahal and the opening of 22 rooms' on the monument's premises.
Visen said he has resigned as national convener and national general secretary in the Hind Samrajya Party run by the Jain duo.
Reacting to the decision, Vishnu Jain told that there are five plaintiffs in the Kashi Vishwanath-Mosque case including Rekha Singh who is the niece of Visen.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
ED summons Cong chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul1 Jun 2022 7:45 PM GMT
ATF price cut by 1.3%, commercial LPG rate reduced by Rs 1351 Jun 2022 7:29 PM GMT
Kejriwal demands proper security for Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley1 Jun 2022 7:29 PM GMT
GST revenues up 44% in May1 Jun 2022 7:28 PM GMT
Ganguly has not resigned, clarifies BCCI Secretary Jay Shah amid...1 Jun 2022 7:27 PM GMT