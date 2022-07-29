Himanta hits out at Chowdhury over rashtrapatni' remark
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Friday hit out at Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's rashtrapatni' remark and said it was an "assault on dignity of tribals and self-respect of women".
The comment was also against the decorum of Indian polity, he said.
The remarks by Congress MP @adhirrcinc on Mahamahim Smt Droupadi Murmu ji is an affront not only on the highest constitutional position of India, but also an assault on the dignity of tribals, self-respect of women and decorum of Indian polity, Sarma, who is a senior BJP leader, tweeted.
I condemn it, he added.
Chowdhury, who is the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, had on Wednesday referred to Murmu as rashtrapatni' while speaking to media during a protest programme at New Delhi. Facing a barrage of criticism, he had later said that it was "slip of tongue".'
The matter had blown up into a major row as BJP accused Chowdhury of 'hurling a deliberate sexist insult' at the president and demanded an apology from Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.
