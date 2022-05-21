Himanta affirms to welfare of tea garden communities
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday reaffirmed his commitment to ensure the welfare and progress of the tea garden communities, whose toil leads to the famous Assam Tea.
In a Tweet on the occasion of International Tea Day, he wrote: "For millions every morning begins with a refreshing cup of tea!"
He added that toil and sweat of the tea garden workers results in the world famous Assam Tea and affirmed once again to ensure their well-being.
"On #InternationalTeaDay, I reaffirm our commitment to continue working for welfare & progress of our tea garden communities," Sarma wrote.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Dhak Dhak' team commences shoot, makers unveil first look21 May 2022 10:24 AM GMT
Alia Bhatt off to shoot for her Hollywood film21 May 2022 9:59 AM GMT
NSE co-location scam: CBI launches search operation in multiple cities21 May 2022 9:15 AM GMT
'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', Panchayat' introduced me to family...21 May 2022 8:51 AM GMT
Singer Kanika Kapoor marries businessman Gautam Hathiramani in private ...21 May 2022 8:49 AM GMT