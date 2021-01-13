Himalayan Mountaineering Institute attempts world record by performing 75 hours of Surya Namaskar

Darjeeling: In an attempt to create a world record, the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI,) Darjeeling, successfully completed 75 hours of Surya Namaskar, a sequence of 12 Yoga Asanas. This is to commemorate 75 years of independence also. 211781 repetitions were clocked at HMI premises in 75 hours.



The HMI had earmarked three venues in the HMI premises- indoor (hostel,) open (amphitheater) and for tourists. 250 persons took part in the indoor venue. They were from Darjeeling Hills, Kalimpong and Siliguri.

"The Surya Namaskar started at 9am on January 9 and ended on January 12th noon completing 75 hours successfully. Even tourists joined in and were given participatory certificates" stated Wing Commander Jai Kishan, Principal, HMI.

The 250 participants and the relay repetitions were monitored by instructors and cctv round the clock. "We maintained all necessary Covid-19 protocols including physical distancing, use of masks even during the performance and sanitizer" added the Principal.

179433 repetitions were completed in the indoor venue; 31059 in the outdoor venue and 1289 in the venue for tourists. "We had also invited one and all including organizations to take part virtually on January 12 as part of National Youth Day. We got an immense response pan India and also globally. The details will come in by Wednesday. We will tabulate the final numbers and send it to the Ministry of Defence. They will then apply for a world record on behalf of the HMI" stated the Principal.

The HMI already holds the world record of performing Yoga Asanas and Surya Namaskar atop Mount Elbrus (16,800 ft) the highest mountain in Europe on 15th August 2019.

The institute also plans to felicitate organizations (including Government) for highest participation in "Online Surya Namaskar Event" on 12 Jan 2021.